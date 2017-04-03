Florida Georgia Line steals the night with help from Backstreet Boys

Brian Littrell, left, and Nick Carter, second from right, of Backstreet Boys, and Brian Kelley, second left, and Tyler Hubbard, right, of Florida Georgia Line, perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Brian Kelley, center, of Florida Georgia Line, Nick Carter, left, and Brian Littrell, right, of Backstreet Boys, perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Brian Kelley, third from left, and Tyler Hubbard, third from right, of Florida Georgia Line, and from left, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson, of Backstreet Boys, perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Brian Littrell, from left, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Howie Dorough, of Backstreet Boys, perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Joe Walsh, left, and Dierks Bentley perform "Johnny B. Goode" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jason Aldean performs at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Luke Bryan performs at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Sam Hunt performs "Body Like A Back Road" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Carrie Underwood performs at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Brian Kelley, left, and Tyler Hubbard, of Florida Georgia Line, perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
The award envelope smokes as David Copperfield, left, and Nancy O'Dell present the award for song of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Miranda Lambert performs "Tin Man" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Keith Urban, left, and Carrie Underwood perform "The Fighter" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Keith Urban, left, and Carrie Underwood perform "The Fighter" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jimi Westbrook, from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Phillip Sweet, of Little Big Town, perform "Happy People" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Kimberly Schlapman, left, and Karen Fairchild, of Little Big Town, perform "Happy People" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
John Osborne, left, and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, accept the award for vocal duo of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Hillary Scott, from left, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, of Lady Antebellum, perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jake Owen, left, and Rob Stone present the award for vocal group of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Kelsea Ballerini performs "Yeah Boy" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Hosts Luke Bryan, left, and Dierks Bentley present a performance by Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Chris Stapleton, left, performs "Second One to Know" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Bobby Bones, left, and Darius Rucker present the award for album of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Elliott Sadler, left, and Bubba Wallace present the award for video of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw kiss after a performance at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Faith Hill, performs "Speak To A Girl" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Thomas Rhett, left, and Maren Morris perform "Craving You" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Ty Bentli, left, and Kacey Musgraves present the award for male vocalist of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Miss America Savvy Fields, left, and NFL player Julian Edelman, of the New England Patriots, present the award for female vocalist of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Dierks Bentley, left, and Cole Swindell perform "Flatliner" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Lauren Daigle, left, and Reba McEntire perform "Back to God" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Tyler Hubbard, center, of Florida Georgia Line, Kevin Richardson, left, and Howie Dorough, right, of Backstreet Boys, perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
