Nostalgia on tap as State Fair lineup announced

Artists Trace Adkins, Sheila E, Melissa Etheridge, Brian McKnight and Ozomatli will headline the slate of free concerts during the 17-day run of the California State Fair, officials announced Monday.
The state fair concert series opens July 17 with Oakland-born percussionist Sheila E. The lineup leans heavy on nostalgia, with a two classic rock tribute bands joining the ranks of several bands that peaked years ago. County music acts include Adkins (July 27) and John Michael Montgomery (July 15). Rock acts include Lita Ford (July 17), Smash Mouth (July 22) and Blues Traveler (July 24). McKinght and Sister Sledge (July 21) are the two R & B acts slated to perform
Concert admission is free with a ticket to the fair, which runs July 14-30 at Cal Expo. Fans can secure priority seating through fair email and social media alerts that start Wednesday. Reserved seating goes on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.
Here is the full concert series lineup:
Sheila E. (July 14)
John Michael Montgomery (July 15)
Ozomatli (July 16)
Lita Ford (July 17)
Queen Nation - tribute band (July 18)
Brian McKnight (July 19)
Good Charlotte (July 20)
Sister Sledge (July 21)
Smash Mouth (July 22)
Eddie Money (July 23)
Blues Traveler (July 24)
Anthem Lights (July 25)
Paperback Writer - Beatles Tribute (July 26)
Trace Adkins (July 27)
Belinda Carlisle (July 28)
The Marshall Tucker Band (July 29)
Melissa Etheridge (July 30)
