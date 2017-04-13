Sacramento’s season for outdoor radio sponsored concerts takes shape

Don’t touch that dial. The season for outdoor radio sponsored music festivals is coming soon, and we’ve got news on some headliners.
Ludacris, the popular rapper and actor, is the featured attraction for 102.5 Music Festival 2017, a show sponsored by KSFM 102.5. Other acts on this bill of hip-hop and urban music styles includes Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone and Sage the Gemini.
This annual springtime festival from KSFM will be held May 20 at the Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland, a move from its former location in Discovery Park. The Live 102.5 concert from KSFM in May of 2016 resulted in a fight that left one man dead. Fire crews were also called to Discovery Park that afternoon due to a fire at a food vendor’s booth, leaving three people with burns.
Tickets for 102.5 Music Festival 2017 cost $25 for general admission and $75 for VIP passes. For more information: www.ksfm.com.
On a different end of the radio spectrum, the Top 40 oriented EndFest will be held May 14 at Raley Field. While much of the bill is still coming together, Halsey, she of the pop hits “Colors” and “New Americana,” has been announced as the headliner for this event sponsored by 106.5 The End.
Tickets for EndFest 2017 cost $49 to $80. For more information: www.endonline.com or www.ticketmaster.com.
Chris Macias: 916-321-1253, @chris_macias
Comments