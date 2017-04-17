Music News & Reviews

April 17, 2017 2:34 PM

Life in 24 Frames hosts release party for a scintillating new album

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

Life_in_24_frames
Life in 24 Frames
Casey Mar

Life in 24 Frames

Rock/indie/pop

9 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Harlow’s

The aesthetic wonder, mind-melding depth and luscious space of Life in 24 Frames’ sound continue to color new landscapes on the band’s new release, “Ctrl+Z.” The ethereally hypnotic, levitating record may signal new heights for the Sacramento wunderkind collective. DoomBird and Eyes on the Shore join up for this album release party. $10 advance/$12 door. www.harlows.com

gregkihn_gtr
Greg Kihn
prthatrocks.com

Greg Kihn Band

Pop/rock

10 p.m. Saturday, April 22

Powerhouse Pub

Give Greg Kihn a nod for dubbing his first album of new material in more than 20 years “Rekihndled.” A perfect match for Saturday nights at the Powerhouse, the veteran rocker Kihn is a bellcow of the festive and fancy-free radio pop rock of the ’80s with his pair of hits “Breakup Song” and “Jeopardy.” $20. www.powerhousepub.com

Julian_Lage-Chris_Eldridge_byDevinPedde
Julian Lage, left, and Chris Eldridge
Devin Pedde

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, with Aoife O’Donovan

Folk/pop/jazz

7 p.m. Sunday, April 23

Mondavi Center

The temperate crooning folk and serene soundscapes woven by the tandem of Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge somewhat belie the firepower in their collective arsenal, with Eldridge the guitar whiz of bluegrass titans Punch Brothers (and former member of Infamous Stringdusters) and Lage a renowned and inventive jazz improviser. Alluring singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan opens a sterling bill. $25-$49. www.mondaviarts.org

conor-oberst-horizontal
SUSAN PFANNMULLER Special to the Star

Looking ahead: Conor Oberst, May 11 at Center for the Arts

This is a fairly big deal to have morose and broodingly intense indie rock hero and former Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst playing a gig up in the foothills. $43. www.thecenterforthearts.org

 
