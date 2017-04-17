Life in 24 Frames hosts release party for a scintillating new album

Life in 24 Frames
Rock/indie/pop
9 p.m. Saturday, April 22
Harlow’s
The aesthetic wonder, mind-melding depth and luscious space of Life in 24 Frames’ sound continue to color new landscapes on the band’s new release, “Ctrl+Z.” The ethereally hypnotic, levitating record may signal new heights for the Sacramento wunderkind collective. DoomBird and Eyes on the Shore join up for this album release party. $10 advance/$12 door. www.harlows.com
Greg Kihn Band
Pop/rock
10 p.m. Saturday, April 22
Powerhouse Pub
Give Greg Kihn a nod for dubbing his first album of new material in more than 20 years “Rekihndled.” A perfect match for Saturday nights at the Powerhouse, the veteran rocker Kihn is a bellcow of the festive and fancy-free radio pop rock of the ’80s with his pair of hits “Breakup Song” and “Jeopardy.” $20. www.powerhousepub.com
Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, with Aoife O’Donovan
Folk/pop/jazz
7 p.m. Sunday, April 23
Mondavi Center
The temperate crooning folk and serene soundscapes woven by the tandem of Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge somewhat belie the firepower in their collective arsenal, with Eldridge the guitar whiz of bluegrass titans Punch Brothers (and former member of Infamous Stringdusters) and Lage a renowned and inventive jazz improviser. Alluring singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan opens a sterling bill. $25-$49. www.mondaviarts.org
Looking ahead: Conor Oberst, May 11 at Center for the Arts
This is a fairly big deal to have morose and broodingly intense indie rock hero and former Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst playing a gig up in the foothills. $43. www.thecenterforthearts.org
Comments