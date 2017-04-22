Monster Energy Aftershock festival confirmed for fall

Metalheads and hard-rock fanatics, now’s the time to mark your calendars.
Monster Energy Aftershock is confirmed for its sixth run in Sacramento, and will be held on October 21 - 22. The location remains the same as 2016 – Discovery Park.
The lineup won’t be announced until June 6, but it’s a safe bet that some of heavy metal’s biggest bands will be on board.
The 2016 version of Aftershock attracted a combined attendance of nearly 50,000 over two days, making it the largest annual festival in Sacramento. Headliners included a rare appearance from Tool, along with Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn. The city of Sacramento reaped more than $10 million in economic impact from the festival, which draws more than half of its ticket sales from outside California.
Sacramentans can get a special deal on Aftershock pre-sale tickets. In conjunction with Record Store Day, Dimple Records locations in the Sacramento area will have Aftershock weekend general admission tickets for $125 each. Pre-sale tickets go on sale at Dimple Records at 10 a.m. Saturday and end at store closing time – which vary by location – on Sunday.
A limited number of pre-sale weekend general admission tickets also will be made available online at 9 a.m. Monday. Those tickets cost $149.50 each and can be purchased at aftershockconcert.com and www.frontgatetickets.com.
