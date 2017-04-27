Breathe Owl Breathe brings spring back to Sophia’s patio

Breathe Owl Breathe
Indie/rock/folk
9 p.m. Sat. April 29
Sophia’s Thai Kitchen
Yep, shows on the deliciously intimate patio at Sophia’s are back for the season, an unofficial rite of spring for local indie aficionados (it’s a virtual guarantee at least one artists on the venue’s season schedule makes some waves in the coming years). Breathe Owl Breathe is the ideal kickoff – warm, spacious and breezy indie folk rock with just the slightest bite in the air. With Sea of Bees. $7-$10. www.sophiasthaikitchen.com
‘Don’t Dream It’s Over - A Sacramento Tribute to the ‘80s’
Pop/rock/covers
7:30 p.m. Sat. April 29
Old Ironsides
There’s never any shortage of fun (or libations) when these types of shows go down at Old Ironsides. Ten local acts (including Jem and Scout, Electric Baby Jesus, 50 Watt Heavy, Danny Morris and the California Stars, Phantom Jets, Radio Orangevale and the Brangs) each will take a different year of the 1980s and put their own spin on that year’s hits – or perhaps random underground songs, knowing this lot. $5. www.facebook.com
The Unlikely Candidates
Rock/pop
7 p.m. Sat. April 29
Goldfield Trading Post
Next to the Struts, the Unlikely Candidates was the biggest surprise at last year’s City of Trees shindig at Bonney Field, peddling some ultra sharp, melodically blistering alt-pop rock with just the right amount of roughness around the edges. They’re touring behind the new “Bed of Liars” EP, with Fame Riot supporting. $10-$15. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.
Looking ahead: Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan. June 10 and 11 at Harlow’s
Heralded songstress Joan Osborne takes on Dylan’s indelible catalog with a pair of local gigs. $40. www.harlows.com
