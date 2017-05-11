Find a world of music choices at this weekend’s festival at UC Davis

Whole Earth Festival
Various genres
Friday-Sunday, May 12-14
UC Davis Quad
In the midst of all there is to absorb at Davis’ annual Whole Earth Festival, don’t forget to spend a little time at the stages as well. Color-washed dream pop act Geographer is the big-name headliner, whom you can catch Saturday; you’ll also want to catch some Americana rock from Coffis Brothers (also Saturday), feisty indie rock Sunmonks (Sunday) and fast-rising local folk artist Hannah Jane Kile starting it off on Friday. wef.ucdavis.edu
‘This is Midtown’ with Bit Funk
Electronic/pop
4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13
20th and K St.
The LowBrau music team continues its Second Saturday summer tradition of spilling into the streets and roping in some national-touring electronic music talent to perform (for free, no less). Canada-bred disco-dishing DJ Bit Funk leads the pack for this weekend’s kickoff with JNTHN STEIN and Blush also performing. The series runs through September. www.facebook.com/thismidtown
Rubblebucket
Funk/rock/pop
8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16
Harlow’s
That gnarly baritone sax provides rivers of pulpy funk for Kalmia Traver’s ever-sassy and indelibly sweet crooning on pop collective Rubblebucket’s latest EP, “If U C My Enemies,” a collection of four songs that dare you not to break into a sweaty groove and jovially laugh at the notion that you thought you had any say in the matter. With Sego. Doors 7 p.m. $15-$17. www.harlows.com
Looking ahead: Davis Music Festival. Friday-Saturday, June 16-18
More fun to be had in Davis next month after the Whole Earth Festival. No full lineup yet, but names are trickling in: Pets, Garrett Pierce, Boca do Rio, Foxtails Brigade and more. www.davismusicfest.com
