May 11, 2017 8:00 AM

Find a world of music choices at this weekend’s festival at UC Davis

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

Whole Earth Festival

Various genres

Friday-Sunday, May 12-14

UC Davis Quad

In the midst of all there is to absorb at Davis’ annual Whole Earth Festival, don’t forget to spend a little time at the stages as well. Color-washed dream pop act Geographer is the big-name headliner, whom you can catch Saturday; you’ll also want to catch some Americana rock from Coffis Brothers (also Saturday), feisty indie rock Sunmonks (Sunday) and fast-rising local folk artist Hannah Jane Kile starting it off on Friday. wef.ucdavis.edu

‘This is Midtown’ with Bit Funk

Electronic/pop

4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13

20th and K St.

The LowBrau music team continues its Second Saturday summer tradition of spilling into the streets and roping in some national-touring electronic music talent to perform (for free, no less). Canada-bred disco-dishing DJ Bit Funk leads the pack for this weekend’s kickoff with JNTHN STEIN and Blush also performing. The series runs through September. www.facebook.com/thismidtown

Rubblebucket

Funk/rock/pop

8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16

Harlow’s

That gnarly baritone sax provides rivers of pulpy funk for Kalmia Traver’s ever-sassy and indelibly sweet crooning on pop collective Rubblebucket’s latest EP, “If U C My Enemies,” a collection of four songs that dare you not to break into a sweaty groove and jovially laugh at the notion that you thought you had any say in the matter. With Sego. Doors 7 p.m. $15-$17. www.harlows.com

Looking ahead: Davis Music Festival. Friday-Saturday, June 16-18

More fun to be had in Davis next month after the Whole Earth Festival. No full lineup yet, but names are trickling in: Pets, Garrett Pierce, Boca do Rio, Foxtails Brigade and more. www.davismusicfest.com

 
