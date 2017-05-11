Golf & Guitars: See country stars under the Sacramento stars

Musician Craig Campbell (“Family Man,” “Fish,” “Outskirts of Heaven”) occupies a spot between tradition and modernity in the country genre. Explore that geography for yourself at the 10th Annual Golf & Guitars concert at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, 3645 Fulton Ave., Sacramento. Campbell is one of nearly two dozen musicians to perform one of two nights at a singer/songwriter showcase and a concert Monday-Tuesday, May 15-16. Sponsored by KNCI-105.1 FM, the festival benefits the Morton Golf Foundation and other children’s charities. The concerts – under the stars on the golf course – begin at 6 p.m. $35 general admission. golfandguitars.com
Janet Vitt
