His mom died young, and ‘Walking in Memphis’ singer says memories still haunt his songs

Grammy Award-winning singer Marc Cohn reflects on his musical journey, his PTSD after being shot in the head during a carjacking and how the death of his parents impacted his childhood and his song writing. Cohn performed to a sell-out crowd at the Harris Center in Folsom on April 30, 2017. Video by Paul Kitagaki Jr. and Mark Morris. Paul Kitagaki Jr. and Mark Morris The Sacramento Bee