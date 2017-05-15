Music News & Reviews

May 15, 2017 8:00 AM

Katy Perry ready to ‘Roar’ at Golden 1 Center next year

By Chris Macias

cmacias@sacbee.com

Golden 1 Center is set for a mighty loud “Roar.”

Pop superstar Katy Perry has announced a concert date for Sacramento, and will perform at Golden 1 Center on Jan. 31, 2018.

Perry is an especially popular and profitable presence on the concert circuit, and named by Forbes in 2015 at the top of its “Top-Earning Women In Music” with earnings of $135 million. Her hits include such contemporary pop staples as “California Gurls,” “Roar” and “I Kissed a Girl.”

Perry’s upcoming tour coincides with her upcoming album, “Witness,” which will be released June 9.

Pre-sale tickets for Perry’s Golden 1 Center show will be made available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan on Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. To register, visit katyperry.com.

Citi card holders can also purchase pre-sale tickets starting at noon Thursday until Saturday at 10 p.m. The pre-sale tickets are available through Citi’s Private Pass program.

Tickets for the general public will be released on May 22 at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit www.golden1center.com.

 
Chris Macias: 916-321-1253, @chris_macias

