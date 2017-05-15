Kendrick Lamar to perform at Golden 1 Center – for real this time

Kendrick Lamar is coming to Sacramento, and we can say that with confidence this time.
According to promoter Live Nation, the acclaimed rapper will bring his “The Damn. Tour” to Golden 1 Center on Aug. 13.
This news comes after a confusing week for Lamar’s Sacramento-area fans. On May 8, the events listings on Golden 1 Center’s Facebook page listed an upcoming date for Lamar. That post was taken down later that morning and a spokesperson for Golden 1 Center said the show was “unconfirmed.” At that time, the show wasn’t listed on Lamar’s own web page or social media outlets.
But now, the Lamar show in Sacramento is officially good to go.
“The Damn. Tour” arrives in Sacramento during an especially big year for Lamar, who was named in 2016 as one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.” His latest album “Damn.” debuted at the top of Billboard’s album charts and he headlined the Coachella 2017 music festival in April.
American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday through Friday at 10 p.m.
Tickets for the general public will be released on Saturday at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
