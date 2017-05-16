Cypress Hill and Common performing in Sacramento - but only Democrats allowed

California Democrats are about to let out a mighty “hip-hop hooray” as its 2017 State Convention unfolds in Sacramento from Friday through Sunday.
After a full agenda of electing regional directors, caucus meetings and more, convention delegates will be able to unwind to the sounds of rap music. That includes a “#Resistance Street Party” on 11th Street near the K Street Mall with performances by Common, the Grammy-winning rapper and actor, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, the master of turntable scratching and musical partner of Will Smith in DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.
California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom will also make an appearance at this party, which is hosted by California Young Democrats. But we assume Newsom will simply make a speech instead of busting some fresh rhymes.
Before you get too starstruck, keep in mind that this block party is a private event for credentialed convention delegates. Areas of K Street and 11th Street will be fenced off to contain the event for delegates only.
Also on Saturday night, exactly one month after 4/20, the cannabis influenced sounds of Cypress Hill will bump at the Sheraton Grand Ballroom. This “Funk Fest” party, hosted by Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra, D-San Fernando, is an apt one considering the recent passage of Proposition 64, which legalized the adult recreational use of marijuana in California.
Cypress Hill’s signature songs include “Insane in the Brain,” “Stoned is the Way of the Walk” and other odes to marijuana.
But once again, unless you’re a credentialed convention delegate, you’ll have to take a puff, puff, pass on this Cypress Hill party.
