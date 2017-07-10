Jay-Z announces 4:44 tour stop at Golden 1 Center in December

Jay-Z, rapper and husband of Beyonce, is scheduled to appear at the Golden 1 Center on Dec. 17.

The hip-hop superstar will begin his concert tour Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim before traveling around the country through the fall and winter. Other California stops for the 4:44 tour include Fresno on Nov. 1, Oakland on Dec. 16, San Diego on Dec. 19 and Los Angeles on Dec. 21.

Jay-Z, 47, and Beyonce, 35, recently became parents to twins. They are also parents to a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. They married in 2008.

The tour is named after his latest album. The 4:44 album, released Friday, is said to be replete with references to the life of the rapper who was born Shawn Carter.

According to Associated Press, on the title track, he apologizes to Beyonce for some of his past decisions. On "Kill Jay Z," the album's opening track, the rapper addresses the elevator fight from 2014, in which Beyonce's sister was caught on video attacking the rapper.

"You egged Solange on, knowing all along, all you had to say you was wrong," Jay-Z raps.

Tickets for the 4:44 tour go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at livenation.com.