From left, Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and Scott Patterson from “Gilmore Girls.”
From left, Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and Scott Patterson from “Gilmore Girls.” Netflix Netflix
From left, Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and Scott Patterson from “Gilmore Girls.” Netflix Netflix

Music News & Reviews

July 10, 2017 11:53 AM

Pay $50 and you can meet with Luke from ‘Gilmore Girls’ at this Sacramento coffee shop

By Carla Meyer

cmeyer@sacbee.com

Scott Patterson – diner owner Luke from “Gilmore Girls” and enduring heartthrob of the Generation X set – will perform music at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Sacramento’s The Trade Coffee & Coworking.

Unlike Luke’s relationship to Lorelei on “Gilmore,” there is no will-they-or-won’t-they factor here. Pay $50, and you can come face to face with Patterson as part of a meet-and-greet package.

That package does not include a $20 ticket to the show. (Patterson lives in Los Angeles, and things cost more there than in Stars Hollow).

A meet-and-greet or show ticket brings with it a chance to win a one-on-one coffee date with Patterson.

Tickets are available through the website for Patterson’s blues-rock band SMITHRADIO, which recently released an album called “Revolution.” Patterson is embarking on a series of acoustic shows in coffee houses across the United States.

“Gilmore Girls” ran from 2000-07 on the WB/CW, with a revival on Netflix last year. Trade Coffee & Coworking also was part of the national Netflix and “Gilmore” promotion last year during which coffee houses across the country became “Luke’s” for a day and gave away free coffee.

For information on Patterson’s July 16 Sacramento appearance, go to smithradioband.com.

Lines form for free coffee tied to Gilmore Girls return at Sacramento spots

About 100 people were lined up outside The Trade Coffee & Coworking in midtown Sacramento on Wednesday. They were eager to get free coffee in cups printed with the words Luke's Diner. It is all part of a promotion for the television show Gilmore Girls, wh

Bill Lindelof The Sacramento Bee
 
Sign up
Get the Entertainment newsletter every Friday. It's packed with things to do: music, movies, restaurants, arts, theater. Sign up here.

Carla Meyer: 916-321-1118, @CarlaMeyerSB

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Sheryl Crow, Dixie Chicks light up Bridge School concert

View More Video