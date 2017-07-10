Pay $50 and you can meet with Luke from ‘Gilmore Girls’ at this Sacramento coffee shop

Scott Patterson – diner owner Luke from “Gilmore Girls” and enduring heartthrob of the Generation X set – will perform music at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Sacramento’s The Trade Coffee & Coworking.
Unlike Luke’s relationship to Lorelei on “Gilmore,” there is no will-they-or-won’t-they factor here. Pay $50, and you can come face to face with Patterson as part of a meet-and-greet package.
That package does not include a $20 ticket to the show. (Patterson lives in Los Angeles, and things cost more there than in Stars Hollow).
A meet-and-greet or show ticket brings with it a chance to win a one-on-one coffee date with Patterson.
Tickets are available through the website for Patterson’s blues-rock band SMITHRADIO, which recently released an album called “Revolution.” Patterson is embarking on a series of acoustic shows in coffee houses across the United States.
“Gilmore Girls” ran from 2000-07 on the WB/CW, with a revival on Netflix last year. Trade Coffee & Coworking also was part of the national Netflix and “Gilmore” promotion last year during which coffee houses across the country became “Luke’s” for a day and gave away free coffee.
For information on Patterson’s July 16 Sacramento appearance, go to smithradioband.com.
Carla Meyer: 916-321-1118, @CarlaMeyerSB
Comments