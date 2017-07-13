California WorldFest 2017 Nevada City - Grass Valley, Mariachi Flor de Toloache
Music News & Reviews

July 13, 2017 12:00 AM

Three to see: A fest for Deadheads, world music and electro-acoustic folk

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest

Rock/jam bands

12 p.m. Saturday

Auburn Regional Park

Grateful Dead fans, take note: You’ve got rollicking Dead aficionados Stu Allen & Mars Hotel, Moonalice, Mojo Green and more jamming away on two stages with tributes and originals in the spirit of Bob, Jerry, Phil et al. Craft beer fans, take note: The assuredly delectable brews are supplied by the Auburn Area Brewers Showcase. The beer isn’t free, but admission and music are at this family-friendly event. www.aintdeadfest.com

California Worldfest

Various genres

Thursday- Sunday

Nevada County Fairgrounds

No weekend plans yet? Single day and weekend tickets are available for the seminal, global music-focused California Worldfest, with morning and afternoon sets from the likes of Aaron Ross, Niki J. Crawford and VillaLobos Brothers on Saturday and Earles of Newtown and Magic Giant on Sunday, with the indomitable Michael Franti & Spearhead closing the festivities Sunday night. www.worldfest.net.

J.E. Sunde

Folk/rock

9:30 p.m. Saturday

Sophia’s Thai Kitchen

Like a steady, cool evening breeze, electro-acoustic folk artist J.E. Sunde sails along the ramshackle songwriting tailwinds of a Van Morrison while finding the more avant garde, free-wheeling side of a Mason Jennings. His 2017 album “Now I Feel Adored” is tailor-made summer evening porch music. With yOya. $5. www.sophiasthaikitchen.com

Looking ahead: Cold War Kids. August 21 at Ace of Spades

“LA Divine” is the latest album from California rockers Cold War Kids, a group that’s been cranking out blues-rooted rock for more than a dozen years. With Joywave. $27.50. www.aceofspadessac.com.

Comments

