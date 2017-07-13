Chris Wong Won, or “Fresh Kid Ice,” of 2 Live Crew
July 13, 2017 11:48 AM

Fresh Kid Ice of iconic hip-hop group 2 Live Crew dies at 53

By Alex Harris

Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew, the iconic hip-hop group that battled obscenity charges, has died at 53, according to a tweet from his former manager Luther Campbell.

“People we lost a legend,” Campbell tweeted.

He died in a Miami hospital after suffering an undisclosed medical condition, TMZ reported, citing his manager.

Fresh Kid, whose real name was Chris Wong Won, was one of the founding members of the group, along with Yuri Vielot, known as Amazing Vee, and David Hobbs, known as DJ Mr. Mixx. After the group relocated to Miami, they lost Hobbs, but gained Mark Ross, “Brother Marquis,” and local rapper Luther Campbell. Campbell gave the group a record deal, served as their manager and rapped under the name Luke Skyywalker.

Wong Won was arrested at Club Futura in Hollywood after performing songs from the album “As Nasty As They Wanna Be,” which a judge ruled violated federal obscenity laws. A Broward record store owner was also jailed for selling the album to an undercover cop.

Flashback Miami: Photos of 2 Live Crew

