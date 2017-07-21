Linkin Park cancels North American tour after singer Chester Bennington’s death

After Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington’s sudden death on Thursday, the band has canceled its upcoming North American tour.
Live Nation made the announcment in a Facebook post.
“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington,” the post read. “The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”
Bennington died by hanging at his Palos Verdes Estates home, according to the LA Times. A suicide note was not found.
The band recently finished a European tour and were scheduled to start the North American leg of the tour on June 27, according to Rolling Stone. The band released its most recent album, “One More Light,” on May 19.
The band was scheduled to perform at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena on Sept. 1, the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Oct. 17 and at the SAP Center in San Jose on Oct. 18.
