In this May 26, 2017 file photo, Chester Bennington, of Linkin Park, performs "Hallelujah" at a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, has died in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Benningtonâs death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.
In this May 26, 2017 file photo, Chester Bennington, of Linkin Park, performs "Hallelujah" at a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, has died in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Benningtonâs death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available. Chris Pizzello Associated Press File
In this May 26, 2017 file photo, Chester Bennington, of Linkin Park, performs "Hallelujah" at a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, has died in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Benningtonâs death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available. Chris Pizzello Associated Press File

Music News & Reviews

July 21, 2017 5:49 PM

Linkin Park cancels North American tour after singer Chester Bennington’s death

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

After Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington’s sudden death on Thursday, the band has canceled its upcoming North American tour.

Live Nation made the announcment in a Facebook post.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington,” the post read. “The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

Bennington died by hanging at his Palos Verdes Estates home, according to the LA Times. A suicide note was not found.

The band recently finished a European tour and were scheduled to start the North American leg of the tour on June 27, according to Rolling Stone. The band released its most recent album, “One More Light,” on May 19.

The band was scheduled to perform at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena on Sept. 1, the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Oct. 17 and at the SAP Center in San Jose on Oct. 18.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

LA Dodgers organist plays Linkin Park hit as Chester Bennington tribute

LA Dodgers organist plays Linkin Park hit as Chester Bennington tribute 0:46

LA Dodgers organist plays Linkin Park hit as Chester Bennington tribute
Sheryl Crow, Dixie Chicks light up Bridge School concert 0:33

Sheryl Crow, Dixie Chicks light up Bridge School concert
Grant High drum line has a message for Oprah 2:13

Grant High drum line has a message for Oprah

View More Video