Linkin Park cancels North American tour after singer Chester Bennington’s death

In this May 26, 2017 file photo, Chester Bennington, of Linkin Park, performs "Hallelujah" at a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County coroner says Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of rock, hip-hop and rap, has died in his home near Los Angeles. He was 41. Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Benningtonâs death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available. Chris Pizzello Associated Press File