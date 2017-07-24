Hall & Oates, Tears for Fears rock sold-out Golden 1 Center

Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears played to a full house Sunday night at Golden 1 Center.
Daryl Hall and John Oates, who met in Philadelphia, are known for “blue-eyed soul” hits such as “Rich Girl,” “Maneater” and “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do).” The duo was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
Tears For Fears included original band members vocalist Roland Orzabal on guitar and keyboards and vocalist Curt Smith on bass and keyboards. The English pop-rock band is known for hits such as “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”
