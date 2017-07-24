Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates, recipients of the Music Icon Award, perform at the 2011 TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 10, 2011, in New York. The duo and Tears for Fears postponed tour dates after a “family emergency.”
Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates, recipients of the Music Icon Award, perform at the 2011 TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 10, 2011, in New York. The duo and Tears for Fears postponed tour dates after a “family emergency.” Charles Sykes Associated Press File
Daryl Hall, left, and John Oates, recipients of the Music Icon Award, perform at the 2011 TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 10, 2011, in New York. The duo and Tears for Fears postponed tour dates after a “family emergency.” Charles Sykes Associated Press File

Music News & Reviews

July 24, 2017 10:12 PM

Hall & Oates, Tears for Fears postpone California shows due to family emergency

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

One day after performing for a sold-out crowd at Golden 1 Center, Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears postponed several of their tour dates due a Tears for Fears family emergency.

The SAP Center in San Jose announced the postponed shows on its Twitter account. Two performances in Lost Angeles at Staples Center on Friday and Saturday as well as a performance San Jose on Tuesday were postponed. A Tears for Fears show in Santa Barbara on Wednesday was also postponed, according to the tweet.

The release did not provide further details on the family emergency. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Daryl Hall and John Oates, who met in Philadelphia are known for hits such as “Rich Girl,” “Maneater” and “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do).” The duo was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Tears for Fears, an English pop-rock band, is known for hits like “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

LA Dodgers organist plays Linkin Park hit as Chester Bennington tribute

LA Dodgers organist plays Linkin Park hit as Chester Bennington tribute 0:46

LA Dodgers organist plays Linkin Park hit as Chester Bennington tribute
Sheryl Crow, Dixie Chicks light up Bridge School concert 0:33

Sheryl Crow, Dixie Chicks light up Bridge School concert
Grant High drum line has a message for Oprah 2:13

Grant High drum line has a message for Oprah

View More Video