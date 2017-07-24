Hall & Oates, Tears for Fears postpone California shows due to family emergency

One day after performing for a sold-out crowd at Golden 1 Center, Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears postponed several of their tour dates due a Tears for Fears family emergency.
The SAP Center in San Jose announced the postponed shows on its Twitter account. Two performances in Lost Angeles at Staples Center on Friday and Saturday as well as a performance San Jose on Tuesday were postponed. A Tears for Fears show in Santa Barbara on Wednesday was also postponed, according to the tweet.
The release did not provide further details on the family emergency. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates.
Daryl Hall and John Oates, who met in Philadelphia are known for hits such as “Rich Girl,” “Maneater” and “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do).” The duo was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.
Tears for Fears, an English pop-rock band, is known for hits like “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”
