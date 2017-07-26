Worst of all time? These albums by men run afoul of Jezebel’s tastemakers

We all have our favorite and least favorite music albums, but now jezebel.com has compiled a list of what that publication considers the 150 worst albums by men.
It’s a response to NPR’s list of 150 great records made by women, except, you know, sort of the opposite.
Here’s part of the basic rationale, as shared by writer Julianne Escobedo Shepherd:
“We didn’t really need to acknowledge that, for every 150 great albums by women that get made, there are at least twice as many terrible ones made by men, but as a thought exercise it was fun to think about the male albums that I, and my coworkers at Jezebel and the wider net at Gizmodo Media Group, think are the (worst).”
She didn’t actually write “worst,” hence the parentheses. What she wrote was “shi-----.” And that ain’t getting printed here.
A.V. Club posted an online story about the list and included this pithy observation: “Just the sight of some of these record titles chills the blood.”
To end any angst about which album Jezebel liked least/hated most, we’ll just get to it: Kid Rock’s “Rock N Roll Jesus”. A.V. Club points out that a song on that album includes the lyrics “You’ve got a body like the devil / And you smell like sex.” Which should place it automatically at the top.
Here are the 10 albums judged to be the worst of the worst:
1. Kid Rock, “Rock N Roll Jesus”
2. Lynyrd Skynyrd, “The Last Rebel”
3. Lou Reed & Metallica, “Lulu”
4. Chainsmokers, “Memories... Do Not Open”
5. Toby Keith, “35 MPH Town”
6. Kevin Federline, “Playing With Fire”
7. Bob Dylan, “Christmas in the Heart”
8. Bruce Willis, “The Return of Bruno”
9. Eminem, “Relapse”
10. Maná, “Drama y Luz”
Here is where you can view the complete list.
By the way, we eagerly await Jezebel’s list of the 150 worst albums made by women. Whenever that might be done.
Brian Blomster: 916-326-5512, @b_blomster
Comments