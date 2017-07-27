New Orleans band New Breed Brass Band
Three to see: Live music in Sacramento

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

July 27, 2017 10:24 PM

Lukas Nelson paired with Nicki Bluhm highlights this week’s concert calendar.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real with Nicki Bluhmgenre

Rock

7 p.m. Friday, July 28

Ace of Spades

Between serving as Neil Young’s primary sideman and stretching his own legs as a front man with Promise of the Real, the last couple of years have been a conclusive signpost that Lukas Nelson (son of Willie) indeed has “it.” From county balladeering to unbridled jammy surf rock, Nelson’s future teems with sheer greatness. This delicious double bill pairs him with enlivening spitfire songstress Nicki Bluhm. $27. www.aceofspadessac.com.

Delta Rae

Folk/rock/blues

7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Harlow’s

Take note, Sacramento-area educators: the band’s “Tickets for Teachers” promo could score you a couple of freebies for Delta Rae, and you can even nominate yourself! Vocalist Elizabeth Hopkins, drummer Mike McKee and bassist Grant Emerson were all teachers at one point before joining siblings Ian, Eric and Brittany Hölljes in this shimmering bluesy folk pop act, which tours behind its new release, “A Long & Happy Life.” $20. www.harlows.com.

New Breed Brass Band

Funk/jazz

7 p.m. Thurs. Aug. 3

Harlow’s

Being ushered into stardom by forebearer of funk Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, New Breed Brass Band has the look of the next great harbinger of New Orleans jazz and 2nd line soul, in the vein of Rebirth Brass Band and other bone-tingling bayou acts. Local brass masters Element Brass Band heat up the stage for them. Doors 6 p.m. $15. www.harlows.com.

Ross Hammond’s 12-Hour Concert. Sept. 1 at Luna’s Cafe

Local jazz guitar staple Ross Hammond is set to take on the Herculean task of playing 12 straight hours of music,all as a benefit for Sacramento Food Bank. www.facebook.com/events/111582912816868.

