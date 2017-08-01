Kanye West files $10 million suit, citing failed insurance payments after Sacramento show

Kanye West upset concertgoers in November when he arrived 90 minutes late to his show at Golden 1 Center, then launched into a lengthy tirade after playing just two songs.

Two days after cutting his Sacramento show short, he canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour and was hospitalized in Los Angeles, reportedly needing to be restrained while being taken to UCLA Medical Center. The Washington Post reported West suffered from exhaustion and stress.

As a result of the medical attention he received, the Grammy-winning yet controversial rapper has filed a $10 million lawsuit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a complaint that was filed Tuesday in a California federal court, West is suing an insurance company, saying that payments on claims stemming from the canceled tour have not been received.

“Nor have they provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that Kanye’s use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance premiums paid by Very Good,” the complaint states, according to THR. “The stalling is emblematic of a broader modus operandi of the insurers of never-ending post-claim underwriting where the insurers hunt for some contrived excuse not to pay.”

The tour, which was set for 38 shows, was canceled Nov. 21. West, 40, was in Sacramento on Nov. 19.

“Press, get ready to write your passive-aggressive, LeBron James racist comments … get ready, get ready, ’cause the show’s over!” West said at G1C, dropping the microphone and running off the stage.

The Sacramento show is mentioned in the lawsuit, THR reports. Refunds were issued for the show and the following tour dates that were canceled.

Still, the suit claims that none of this is good enough for insurers.