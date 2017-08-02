Ed Sheeran goes full Sacramento in Golden 1 Center tour stop

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran not only rocked Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, he immersed himself in the Sacramento scene.

Coming out on stage in a Sacramento Republic FC kit, Sheeran drew praise for his overall performance. The soccer club tweeted out “Looks like we’ve got a new fan.”

Even before the concert, Sheeran was thrilling local fans. He visited Twin Peaks restaurant and took pictures with the staff, which were posted on Facebook. “He's quite the popular guy since his music is loved by all of us and so many others,” the restaurant commented.

