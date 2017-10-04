Singing deepens sisterhood for Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer

Singing siblings Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer have had separate but successful careers in alt-country music. Now they have teamed up for a critically acclaimed concert tour that will bring the pair to the State Theatre in Auburn on Saturday.
Moorer, 45, and Lynne, 48, chose to pursue solo music in adulthood, despite singing together in their teens.
Moorer said she had things she needed to say on her own.
“Every artist has to forge her own path sooner or later in some way,” said Moorer.
Both singers have done just that.
After releasing the highly regarded album “I Am Shelby Lynne” in 1999, Lynne won a Grammy Award as Best New Artist, beating out the likes of Jill Scott and Brad Paisley.
That same year, Moorer – who also had begun forging a successful music career – performed at the Oscars.
Her composition “A Soft Place to Fall” was tapped for Robert Redford’s “The Horse Whisperer” in 1998, and, although it didn’t ultimately win, Moorer was invited to perform the song at the Academy Awards ceremony the year of her sister’s Grammy win.
Moorer said the Oscar experience wasn’t as intimidating as one might think, despite a worldwide television audience,
“I prepared for it by visualizing how I wanted it to go,” Moorer recalled. “By the time the event came around, we’d rehearsed so much – they rehearse for a week for that show – I was pretty much ready, as ready as anyone can be for that sort of thing.”
After solo achievements, the siblings were ready to perform together again and recorded their first full-length album together. That highly praised collaboration, titled “Not Dark Yet,” was released in August and prompted the joint tour that will bring the pair to Northern California for two stops this weekend.
Saturday evening’s headlining show in Auburn is followed by a set the sisters will play the next day at this year’s prestigious Hardly Strictly Bluegrass concert in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
The pair hope to follow up “Not Dark Yet,” an album of cover versions of songs by Bob Dylan, Nirvana, Merle Haggard, The Killers and others, with a CD of their own compositions.
“We have a lot of the same fans, and I think they are happy we’ve finally made this album,” said Moorer. “Our soul connection has deepened as a result. Our bond and love for each other has grown even stronger, and we have a renewed and profound respect for each other as artists and as women.”
Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer
When: Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 7:30 p.m.
Where: Auburn State Theatre
Tickets: $44
Info: www.livefromauburn.com
