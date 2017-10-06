Sam Smith performs at the 2015 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Sam Smith to perform next summer at Golden 1 Center

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

October 06, 2017 10:08 AM

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith will perform Aug. 24. at Golden 1 Center, as part of his “The Thrill Of It All” tour.

The tour is scheduled to begin June 18 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, according to a Golden 1 Center news release. Smith’s second album, “The Thrill Of It All,” will be released Nov. 3. Smith is also scheduled to perform Oct. 7 on “Saturday Night Live.”

In 2015, Smith won four Grammy Awards for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album (“In the Lonely Hours”). His single “Stay With Me” won Grammy awards for Record and Song of the Year.

A 24-hour ticket pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at http://samsmithworld.com. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the news release.

Go to www.golden1center.com for more information.

