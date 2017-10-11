Eminem takes down Trump with profane lyrical tirade

More Videos 1:07 Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood Pause 0:12 This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing 2:27 Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 0:39 See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space 0:32 Wildfires burn in California counties, lead to evacuations 2:07 Here's what you need to know about smoke, air quality and wind today 1:03 Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:20 A look at Northern California wildfire devastation from the air and on land 1:03 Eric Garcetti still mulling run for governor 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap: Check it out Rapper Eminem blasts President Trump in a freestyle rap on topics ranging from the protests in Charlottesville, Va., to the anthem protests in the NFL. Rapper Eminem blasts President Trump in a freestyle rap on topics ranging from the protests in Charlottesville, Va., to the anthem protests in the NFL.

