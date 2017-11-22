Queen of Soul has died? Actually, she’s alive and well, replies Aretha Franklin herself

The Queen of Soul is dead, a fake Twitter account said late Monday – whipping her fans into a frenzy.
It Is With Sad News That We Announce The Passing Of The Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin— Aretha Franklin (@ArethaFrankIinn) November 21, 2017
1942-2017#RipArethaFranklin #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/LPH571dlix
Actually, she’s alive and well, Aretha Franklin herself responded Tuesday night in a statement to Us Weekly.
The fake Twitter account looks very similar to the singer’s real one, with the same cover and profile photos and description.
Never miss a local story.
After the false information was posted, the hashtag #RipArethaFranklin started trending on Twitter early Tuesday, prompting Franklin’s statement.
“I’m doing well generally, all test have come back good,” Franklin, 75, said to Us Weekly. “I’ve lost a lot of weight due to side effects of medicine, it affects your weight … Thanxxxx for your concern.”
As fans began posting messages of mourning, television host Shaun Robinson, Franklin’s representative, also sought to dispel the rumor early Tuesday:
Good Morning, Everyone. I just spoke to one of Ms. Franklin’s family friends in my hometown Detroit. They spoke to Aretha moments ago and asked me to tell you please don’t believe this news that was trending. Have a good day. https://t.co/3LTyD4UlEH— Shaun Robinson (@shaunrobinson) November 21, 2017
The fake Twitter account also tweeted an update:
Update: NOT DEAD— Aretha Franklin (@ArethaFrankIinn) November 22, 2017
The legendary singer announced her upcoming retirement from touring in February.
She’s faced health rumors before, including that she was battling pancreatic cancer in 2011, according to Newsweek.
“I don’t know where pancreatic cancer came from,” Franklin, 75, told Access Hollywood then. “I was sitting there reading the newspaper and it was saying someone in my family said that. No one in my family ever said that to anybody.”
Now fans can again breathe a sigh of relief.
Comments