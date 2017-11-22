Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th anniversary Gala at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Nov. 7, 2017, in New York.
Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th anniversary Gala at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Nov. 7, 2017, in New York. Andy Kropa Invision/AP
Aretha Franklin attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th anniversary Gala at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Nov. 7, 2017, in New York. Andy Kropa Invision/AP

Music News & Reviews

Queen of Soul has died? Actually, she’s alive and well, replies Aretha Franklin herself

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 22, 2017 09:36 AM

The Queen of Soul is dead, a fake Twitter account said late Monday – whipping her fans into a frenzy.

Actually, she’s alive and well, Aretha Franklin herself responded Tuesday night in a statement to Us Weekly.

The fake Twitter account looks very similar to the singer’s real one, with the same cover and profile photos and description.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the false information was posted, the hashtag #RipArethaFranklin started trending on Twitter early Tuesday, prompting Franklin’s statement.

“I’m doing well generally, all test have come back good,” Franklin, 75, said to Us Weekly. “I’ve lost a lot of weight due to side effects of medicine, it affects your weight … Thanxxxx for your concern.”

As fans began posting messages of mourning, television host Shaun Robinson, Franklin’s representative, also sought to dispel the rumor early Tuesday:

The fake Twitter account also tweeted an update:

The legendary singer announced her upcoming retirement from touring in February.

She’s faced health rumors before, including that she was battling pancreatic cancer in 2011, according to Newsweek.

“I don’t know where pancreatic cancer came from,” Franklin, 75, told Access Hollywood then. “I was sitting there reading the newspaper and it was saying someone in my family said that. No one in my family ever said that to anybody.”

Now fans can again breathe a sigh of relief.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnny Cash made history at Folsom Prison

    The impact of Johnny Cash's Folsom Prison performance resonates to this day.

Johnny Cash made history at Folsom Prison

Johnny Cash made history at Folsom Prison 3:12

Johnny Cash made history at Folsom Prison
Luke Bryan jokes as he holds Sacramento area woman's baby at Wheatland concert 0:59

Luke Bryan jokes as he holds Sacramento area woman's baby at Wheatland concert
Grant's award-winning drum line welcomes football team to the field 1:42

Grant's award-winning drum line welcomes football team to the field

View More Video