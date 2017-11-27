More Videos

This promotional video shows some highlights from the May 2017 BottleRock music, food and wine festival in Napa Valley, California. BottleRock Napa Valley
Music News & Reviews

BottleRock fans: Here’s your chance to get pre-sale tickets

By Kalin Kipling

kkipling@sacbee.com

November 27, 2017 08:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

BottleRock Napa Valley 2018 has announced when you can first get your hands on tickets.

Passes to the festival, presented by JaM Cellars, will be available in a limited quantity during the pre-sale, which starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 12, according to a news release.

BottleRock combines music, wine, food and craft beer into a three-day affair. The festival has drawn big-name artists.

Next year, it will take place from May 25 through May 27.

The festival lineup will be announced Jan. 8, and passes go on regular sale Jan. 9.

Here are the types of tickets available Dec. 12 and their prices, according to the news release:

  • Three-Day General Admission Pass ($319): With one of these, you get to experience any of the at least 80 bands playing all weekend, along with culinary demonstrations, food, wine and beer.
  • Three-Day VIP Pass ($699): These give you more perks, from a VIP Village with more food and premium drinks to live acoustic and DJ performances to special restrooms and close-up viewing.
  • Three-Day Skydeck Pass ($1,500): These offer the VIP perks, plus all-day complimentary beverages and an elevated platform with a view of the main stage and culinary stage.
  • Three-Day Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Viewing Suite Pass ($1,500): Available only to members, this offers access to VIP Village and viewing areas, along with elevated views of the main stage. It also includes beverage at the viewing suite bar, meetings with chefs and sommeliers, and a gift.
  • Three-Day Platinum Pass ($3,900): This is essentially an all-access pass to the festival. If available, you get meet-and-greets with artists, along with exclusive access to prime viewing areas.

