BottleRock fans: Here’s your chance to get pre-sale tickets

BottleRock Napa Valley 2018 has announced when you can first get your hands on tickets.

Passes to the festival, presented by JaM Cellars, will be available in a limited quantity during the pre-sale, which starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 12, according to a news release.

BottleRock combines music, wine, food and craft beer into a three-day affair. The festival has drawn big-name artists.

Next year, it will take place from May 25 through May 27.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The festival lineup will be announced Jan. 8, and passes go on regular sale Jan. 9.

Here are the types of tickets available Dec. 12 and their prices, according to the news release: