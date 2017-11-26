Take a look back at BottleRock 2017

Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.
The band Coldplay was forced to cancel its show in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey — but wrote a new song for fans there that it premiered Monday night in Miami. The band had planned to play in Texas on Friday but announced that afternoon it had to postpone the concert for attendees’ safety. On Monday night, frontman Chris Martin told a packed crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium about an hour and a half into the show that the band had a gift for the fans in Texas who had hoped to hear them play a few days before.
Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality at about 3 p.m.
Red Museum, an underground arts and performance space north of downtown Sacramento, was closed by the city of Sacramento in July 2017 for a variety of code violations. Electricians with the local electrical union volunteered their services to bring the building back up to code, and city officials are confident the space will reopen soon.