More Videos

Catch the intense waves washing ashore in North Lake Tahoe 0:52

Catch the intense waves washing ashore in North Lake Tahoe

Pause
Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50 0:37

Watch as power lines fall in front of motorists on Highway 50

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017 1:13

Their performances stood above the rest: Meet The Bee's Preps of the Week 2017

Homeless in Sacramento 2:57

Homeless in Sacramento

Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento 0:53

Breaking the chain of animal cruelty in Sacramento

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater 2:47

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight 2:34

'Lady Bird' trailer puts Sacramento in the spotlight

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations 0:34

'Lady Bird' shows off Sacramento locations

  • Take a look back at BottleRock 2017

    This promotional video shows some highlights from the May 2017 BottleRock music, food and wine festival in Napa Valley, California.

Take a look back at BottleRock 2017

This promotional video shows some highlights from the May 2017 BottleRock music, food and wine festival in Napa Valley, California.
BottleRock Napa Valley

Music News & Reviews

Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Music News & Reviews

Forced to cancel show, Coldplay dedicated this new song to storm-hit Houston

The band Coldplay was forced to cancel its show in Houston because of Hurricane Harvey — but wrote a new song for fans there that it premiered Monday night in Miami. The band had planned to play in Texas on Friday but announced that afternoon it had to postpone the concert for attendees’ safety. On Monday night, frontman Chris Martin told a packed crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium about an hour and a half into the show that the band had a gift for the fans in Texas who had hoped to hear them play a few days before.

Arts & Theater

Red Museum works to keep impacting Sacramento's art scene

​Red Museum, an underground arts and performance space north of downtown Sacramento, was closed by the city of Sacramento in July 2017 for a variety of code violations. Electricians with the local electrical union volunteered their services to bring the building back up to code, and city officials are confident the space will reopen soon.