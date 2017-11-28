Khalid performs at the American Music Awards Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.
Teen R&B star Khalid announces show at UC Davis

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

November 28, 2017 12:12 PM

Grammy-nominated Khalid, a Spotify favorite, is scheduled to perform next year at UC Davis.

The 19-year-old El Paso, Texas, artist will perform at the ARC Pavilion on May 7 as part of his Roxy Tour announced Tuesday morning. He’ll also stop at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on May 5.

Khalid was nominated for five Grammys on Tuesday, including New Artist, R&B Song and Urban Contemporary Album of the Year. He was featured on Logic’s “1-800-273-8255,” which earned nominations for Song and Music Video of the Year.

His debut record “American Teen” went triple platinum thanks to soulful jams such as “Location,” which had more than 389 million Spotify plays as of Tuesday.

Student presale tickets will hit Ticketmaster on from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday before general sales open Saturday. Upper and lower bowl admission will be $47.50, while VIP tickets at $149.50 each are open to the public now. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

