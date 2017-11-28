Teen R&B star Khalid announces show at UC Davis

Grammy-nominated Khalid, a Spotify favorite, is scheduled to perform next year at UC Davis.
The 19-year-old El Paso, Texas, artist will perform at the ARC Pavilion on May 7 as part of his Roxy Tour announced Tuesday morning. He’ll also stop at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on May 5.
Khalid was nominated for five Grammys on Tuesday, including New Artist, R&B Song and Urban Contemporary Album of the Year. He was featured on Logic’s “1-800-273-8255,” which earned nominations for Song and Music Video of the Year.
His debut record “American Teen” went triple platinum thanks to soulful jams such as “Location,” which had more than 389 million Spotify plays as of Tuesday.
Student presale tickets will hit Ticketmaster on from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday before general sales open Saturday. Upper and lower bowl admission will be $47.50, while VIP tickets at $149.50 each are open to the public now. The show will begin at 8 p.m.
Recently, I adopted my Dog Roxy from a humane pet shelter! Through the process, it allowed me to realize how important humane shelters are and how powerful animal adoption can be! With every ticket purchase on this tour, a donation will be made to a local animal shelter! So excited for this tour! See you guys there ✨❤️ Citi card members pre sale tickets available Today at 10am local time! Public on sale this Saturday at 10am local time! ⚡️
