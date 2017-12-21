Three to see: A Yuletide hootenanny and big-brass funk set the mood for Christmas

Peter Petty’s Swingin’ Yuletide Revue
Holiday/pop
7:30 p.m. Sat. Dec. 23
E. Claire Raley Studios
Never miss a local story.
Ever-snazzy local bandleader and all-around hepcat Peter Petty hauls out a 12-piece band and a few burlesque performers, and recruits the likes of Dana Moret, Tim Foster & Stan Tindal (Troublemakers and Th’ Losin Streaks), Sasha Prawalsky (Alkali Flats), Casey Lipka (Cave Women), Hans Eberbach (Joy & Madness), comedian Kiry Shabazz and lots more for a holiday hootenanny garnished with seasonal sultriness. Doors open 6:30 p.m. $25 adv./ $30 door. www.swell-productions.com.
‘The Sactown Throwdown’ with City of Trees Brass Band
Brass/funk/various genres
7 p.m. Sat. Dec. 23
Holy Diver
City of Trees Brass Band, one of Sacramento’s most recognizable ‘Nawlins-themed ensembles (one known to mix in some rock, punk and hip-hop on a whim) leads a juicy pre-holiday funk-fest that also features local indie rockers Animals in the Attic and two former Sacramento bands now making a go in L.A.: the offbeat, beachy indie alt-rock of Paul Nicholas Slater and the wild-eyed funk-pop joyride of Mleo. $10 adv./ $15 door. www.holydiversac.com.
Zuhg
Rock/jam/funk
8 p.m. Thurs. Dec. 28
Harlow’s
That “Zuhg life” will forever be an indelible piece of Sacramento music lore. Countless hours and pints of blood clearly go into their dense and impassioned mix of jammy rock, funk and reggae, yet the veteran touring act delivers it with palpable ease and a delightfully laid-back vibe. The group is playing this one to celebrate guitarist/vocalist JR Halliday’s 40th birthday, likely with help from several familiar local faces. $10. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead: Hookers & Blow. Dec. 31 at Holy Diver
This unashamedly bold mish-mash of rockers features Dizzy Reed of Guns N’ Roses, with members of Quiet Riot, Slash, Danzig and Type O Negative – what else would they be called but “Hookers & Blow”? Happy New Year! $16 adv./$20 door. www.holydiversac.com.
Comments