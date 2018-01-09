James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt to perform in June at Golden 1 Center

James Taylor and his All Star Band, along with special guest Bonnie Raitt, will perform at Golden 1 Center on June 3.
Taylor and Raitt toured across the county last summer. Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at www.jamestaylor.com and at www.ticketmaster.com, according to a Golden 1 Center news release.
Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, has won multiple Grammy awards and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
In 2012, Taylor was awarded the the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in a White House ceremony. In November 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Raitt is a 10-time Grammy winner, whom Rolling Stone named as both one of the 100 greatest singers and 100 greatest guitarists of all time.
Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.
