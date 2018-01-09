James Taylor performs at Arco Arena in Sacramento in 2007.
James Taylor performs at Arco Arena in Sacramento in 2007. Mark Morris Sacramento Bee Staff Photo
James Taylor performs at Arco Arena in Sacramento in 2007. Mark Morris Sacramento Bee Staff Photo

Music News & Reviews

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt to perform in June at Golden 1 Center

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

January 09, 2018 10:25 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

James Taylor and his All Star Band, along with special guest Bonnie Raitt, will perform at Golden 1 Center on June 3.

Taylor and Raitt toured across the county last summer. Tickets for the Sacramento show go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at www.jamestaylor.com and at www.ticketmaster.com, according to a Golden 1 Center news release.

Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, has won multiple Grammy awards and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In 2012, Taylor was awarded the the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in a White House ceremony. In November 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Raitt is a 10-time Grammy winner, whom Rolling Stone named as both one of the 100 greatest singers and 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

Anthony Sorci: 916-321-1051.

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year

    With more than 473,000 tickets sold, Sacramento’s downtown arena was the 14th-busiest concert venue in the United States in 2017, according to concert trade publication Pollstar. The venue ranked 34th in the world.

A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year

A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year 0:41

A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year
2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees
Take a look back at BottleRock 2017 2:18

Take a look back at BottleRock 2017

View More Video