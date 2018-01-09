Busier than Staples Center in LA, Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center had a huge concert year

When it comes to concerts, Golden 1 Center seems to be exceeding expectations.

With more than 473,000 tickets sold, Sacramento’s downtown arena was the 14th-busiest concert venue in the United States in 2017, according to concert trade publication Pollstar. The venue ranked 34th in the world.

That placed Golden 1 Center ahead of the Staples Center in Los Angeles and arenas in other large markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Houston and Seattle. Golden 1 Center ranked just behind the SAP Center in San Jose and six spots behind Oracle Arena in Oakland in the world rankings.

“The world’s biggest acts have a new stage to call home,” Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé said in a written statement. “Golden 1 Center is a must-play for artists of every genre, creating an epicenter of entertainment for the city of Sacramento and Northern California.”

Ten of last year’s 20 best-selling acts in the world have performed at Golden 1 Center since it opened in October 2016, including Guns N’ Roses, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

The Kings said the arena hosted over 350 events during its first year, including 42 concerts. Those events brought 1.6 million visitors downtown, the team said.