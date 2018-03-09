Three to see: rockabilly royalty, Tesla axman, ‘Bourbon & Blues’ on tap in Sacramento area

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys
Rock/rockabilly/Western swing
8 p.m. Sat. March 10
The Hideaway
One of the bigger names to pop into the immaculately divey Franklin Boulevard haunt in recent memory, Southern California’s Big Sandy and His-Fly-Rite Boys have become casual royalty in the rockabilly world, cranking out albums (the most recent being 2013’s acoustic offering “What a Dream It’s Been”) and peddling pure ‘40s and ‘50s boogie and swinging Western-flavored rock and blues for darn near 30 years. The Evaleros and the Me Gustas open up. $12. www.facebook.com/events/366810490457100.
Frank Hannon
Rock
8 p.m. Sat. March 10
The Boardwalk
Rumors are swirling that a new Tesla album – their first since 2014’s “Simplicity” – will be unveiled some time this year. In the meantime, axman Frank Hannon has a heap of solo material in his vault to keep him busy. Hannon’s most recent offering “Gypsy Highway,” as the name would suggest, finds him exploring some meandering high-country blues and folk, with the inescapable undercurrent of his rock and roll breeding still flowing freely. With Savannah Blue and Tonic Zephyr. Doors 7 p.m. $20. www.boardwalkrocks.com.
‘Bourbon & Blues’ with Kyle Rowland Blues Band
Blues/rock
6:30 p.m. Wed. March 14
Momo Lounge
The cozy Wednesday “Bourbon & Blues” series at Momo sure looks like it’s going to stick around for awhile, with a trio of Sacramento artists remaining in March. This week features harmonica-wielding spitfire Kyle Rowland leading his band on a romp through some snappy Chicago and sweaty Texas blues (while peeking West from the corner of his eye), with Two Tone Steiny & The Cadillacs (March 21) and throwback quartet Julie & The Jukes (March 28) rounding out the month. Doors 5:30 p.m. $8. www.momosacramento.com.
Looking ahead: John Butler Trio. June 19 at the Crest Theatre
These seats will go quick folks! Australian folk blues zen master John Butler Trio is a preciously rare concert experience. $30-$55. www.crestsacramento.com.
