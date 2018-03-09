Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys come to Knuckleheads.
Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys come to Knuckleheads. Mongrel
Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys come to Knuckleheads. Mongrel

Music News & Reviews

Three to see: rockabilly royalty, Tesla axman, ‘Bourbon & Blues’ on tap in Sacramento area

By Aaron Davis

Special to The Bee

March 09, 2018 02:30 AM

Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys

Rock/rockabilly/Western swing

8 p.m. Sat. March 10

The Hideaway

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

One of the bigger names to pop into the immaculately divey Franklin Boulevard haunt in recent memory, Southern California’s Big Sandy and His-Fly-Rite Boys have become casual royalty in the rockabilly world, cranking out albums (the most recent being 2013’s acoustic offering “What a Dream It’s Been”) and peddling pure ‘40s and ‘50s boogie and swinging Western-flavored rock and blues for darn near 30 years. The Evaleros and the Me Gustas open up. $12. www.facebook.com/events/366810490457100.

Frank Hannon

Rock

8 p.m. Sat. March 10

The Boardwalk

Rumors are swirling that a new Tesla album – their first since 2014’s “Simplicity” – will be unveiled some time this year. In the meantime, axman Frank Hannon has a heap of solo material in his vault to keep him busy. Hannon’s most recent offering “Gypsy Highway,” as the name would suggest, finds him exploring some meandering high-country blues and folk, with the inescapable undercurrent of his rock and roll breeding still flowing freely. With Savannah Blue and Tonic Zephyr. Doors 7 p.m. $20. www.boardwalkrocks.com.

‘Bourbon & Blues’ with Kyle Rowland Blues Band

Blues/rock

6:30 p.m. Wed. March 14

Momo Lounge

The cozy Wednesday “Bourbon & Blues” series at Momo sure looks like it’s going to stick around for awhile, with a trio of Sacramento artists remaining in March. This week features harmonica-wielding spitfire Kyle Rowland leading his band on a romp through some snappy Chicago and sweaty Texas blues (while peeking West from the corner of his eye), with Two Tone Steiny & The Cadillacs (March 21) and throwback quartet Julie & The Jukes (March 28) rounding out the month. Doors 5:30 p.m. $8. www.momosacramento.com.

Looking ahead: John Butler Trio. June 19 at the Crest Theatre

These seats will go quick folks! Australian folk blues zen master John Butler Trio is a preciously rare concert experience. $30-$55. www.crestsacramento.com.

  Comments  