Cash her inside, how ’bout dat? Internet sensation’s rap tour coming to Sacramento

Teen rapper and internet star Danielle Bregoli is bringing her attitude May 30 to Ace of Spades in Sacramento.
Bregoli, who performs under the stage name "Bhad Bhabie" (pronounced "bad baby"), shot to prominence after appearing on "Dr. Phil" as a 13-year-old in September 2016. In the episode, she railed against audience members and encouraged them to "Cash me outside, how 'bout dat?", an invitation to fight that quickly went viral as a meme online.
Bregoli capitalized on her notoriety by signing a deal with Atlantic Records, and dropped her first single "These Heaux" in August 2017. The song peaked at No. 77 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Bregoli the youngest female rapper to debut on the chart.
Dr. Phil initially had Bregoli and her mother, Barbara Ann, on his show because she had been stealing cars, carrying a knife and instigating fights. She was sentenced to five years probation in July 2017 after pleading guilty to grand theft, marijuana possession and filing a false police report, in which she claimed her mother was using heroin.
Bregoli was also slapped with a lifetime ban from Spirit Airlines in February 2017 after punching a fellow passenger who accused Barbara Ann of taking too long to load her bags.
Other California stops on Bregoli's 32-city tour include Santa Ana (April 14), San Diego (May 26), San Francisco (May 29) and Los Angeles (June 14). She'll also perform in Canada, Germany, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark and the Netherlands.
Tickets are priced at $29.72 or $125 for a VIP meet-and-greet package, and go on sale Friday. Female rapper Asian Doll has been booked as the opening act. Doors open at 7 p.m.
