Demi Lovato is using Sacramento to promote her tour. Then, she's going far, far away

Pop singer and former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato is going on tour, and it seems she has used Sacramento as a base to prep for it.
Lovato was featured in a Thursday article in Billboard Magazine, which included a promotional photo spread shot at The Flamingo House in midtown, according to the bar's Instagram account.
Lovato is also using Sacramento for last-minute rehearsal ahead of her arena tour featuring DJ Khaled, according to Billboard. That rehearsal took place at Sleep Train Arena, former home to the Kings.
Her latest album, "Tell Me You Love Me," released last September.
The tour starts Friday, but if you're a local Lovato fan there's some bad news: There's no show planned for Sacramento, according to her official website. In fact, there are no tour dates anywhere on the West Coast of the U.S. for the three-month tour, which will visit parts of Europe and South America.
Lovato, 25, was born in New Mexico and now lives in Los Angeles. She has released six studio albums, and she's had several singles pick up significant radio airplay, including hits like "Sorry Not Sorry" (2017) and "Give Your Heart a Break" (2012).
Opened in August, the Flamingo House Social Club is located on K Street, three blocks away from Sutter's Fort.
