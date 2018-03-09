Apparent false alarm forces evacuation of Ace of Spades mid-concert

What appears to have been a false alarm at Ace of Spades prompted the Sacramento Fire Department to evacuate the venue in the middle of a Friday night rock concert, posts and videos shared to Twitter show.
The evacuation took place shortly before 10 p.m. while Danish rock band New Politics was performing its set. The show had started at 6:30 p.m, and the New Politics Twitter handle posted, "False fire alarm!" at 9:52, and said they'd continue the show when the matter was settled.
People re-entered the venue after the band's promise to return, but some in attendance decided to call it a night and left during the evacuation, tweets indicate. They either assumed the rest of the show was canceled, figured the concert was nearing its end or did not want to wait out the delay.
For those who had the show cut short or missed it, the band will return to Northern California in May, for the Bottlerock Festival in Napa.
Ace of Spades is located on R Street in midtown and can hold 1,000 concertgoers.
