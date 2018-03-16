Buddy Guy, T Sisters, more: Live music in Sacramento

T Sisters
Folk/pop/bluegrass
8 p.m. Fri. March 16
The Center for the Arts
Oakland’s insatiably sassy and ever-endearing T Sisters have graced the Center for the Arts’ stage before, but true to their rapidly ascending fame over the last couple of years, this is their first time headlining - we’ll go out on a limb and wager that it won’t be their last, as their rootsy take on folk and bluegrass (complete with a few a cappella numbers that will take you out at the knees) continues to dazzle. With Honey of the Heart. $26.
Saint Solitaire with Jmsey
Rock/soul/funk
7:30 p.m. Fri. March 16
Momo Lounge
It’s been a good few years (far too long, to be sure) since we’ve seen a show from Saint Solitaire, local sonic architect Andrew Barnhart’s blistering outlet of funk-dusted indie pop and neo soul. Look for Barnhart to unleash some new material (he’s got a new video out for the single “Not My Bulls**t”) alongside local favorite Jmsey (a.k.a. James Cavern) and brand new outfit Grenades & Ham. $10. www.momosacramento.com
Buddy Guy
Blues
7:30 p.m. Thurs. March 22
Crest Theatre
If you’ve seen him play a recent concert, it’s hard to reconcile the reality that the legendary Buddy Guy is 81 years old. Despite the fact that the affable master axeman seems to possess a knowledge of the blues (in particular those hailing from the Windy City) that spans almost as far back as the genre itself, he plays it like a man half that age. Budding Nashville artist Brandy Zdan opens. $69-$99. www.crestsacramento.com.
Looking ahead: Crystal Bowersox. April 25 at the Sofia
Folk-wielding songstress and darling of “American Idol” fame Crystal Bowersox rolls into town as the music calendar at the newly-opened “Sofia” continues to heat up. $40. www.bstreettheatre.org.
