ZZ Top, George Thorogood and The Destroyers booked for summer concert at Cal Expo

The long-bearded Texans of ZZ Top will take the stage Thursday, July 26, at Papa Murphy’s Park flanked by fellow legacy rockers George Thorogood and The Destroyers.
The show is part of the California State Fair’s summer concert series, sandwiched between ‘90s rockers Sugar Ray on July 23 and UB40 on July 29, both on the Golden 1 Stage.
ZZ Top released its 15th album, “La Futura,” in 2012. Best known for 1980s hits such as “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs” and “Gimme All Your Lovin’,” the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
Thorogood and his longtime band’s iconic single “Bad to the Bone” was a staple in tough-guy movies such as “Lethal Weapon,” “Bull Durham” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” Two of the band’s 20 albums have gone platinum, while six have been certified gold.
Both bands will travel north to Sacramento after playing at the California Mid-State Fair the previous night in Paso Robles. Thorogood and The Destroyers will open for ZZ Top at each show.
Tickets range from $49.50 to $86 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster, with presale options available throughout the week. The show begins at 7 p.m.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
