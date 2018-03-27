Placerville teen Jaclyn Lovey stolen by Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ Monday night

Placerville native Jaclyn Lovey was edged out by her competitor on NBC 0146s “The Voice” Monday night, but show judge and country star Blake Shelton saved the 17-year-old by pulling her onto his team and pushing her through the singing showcase’s battle round.
Lovey and North Carolina native Britton Buchanan both wowed in their rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” with each artist earning “A” grades from TV Line later that night.
In the end, though, judge Alicia Keys opted to keep Britton on her team. That left room for Shelton to slide in and nab Lovey, whose voice made him picture himself “riding a unicorn while you were singing — the kind that, like, has wings,” during her blind audition at the end of February.
Lovey has continued to play area gigs as the season has aired, including an upcoming show at The Wine Smith in Placerville at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets for the 21+ event are $5 apiece.
“The Voice” continues Monday with the show’s knockout round, where Lovey’s solo performance will be compared to another singer on Shelton’s team. One will go home as the field is trimmed down to 24 to begin the playoffs.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
