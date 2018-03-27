Who’s performing at the State Fair this year? Sugar Ray, Trace Adkins and more

From War to UB40, a diverse lineup of musical acts will perform at the California State Fair, which begins July 13 at Cal Expo.
The entertainers are part of the Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage, according to a State Fair news release issued Tuesday. Here are the dates and performers:
- July 13: War
- July 14: Berlin, featuring Terri Nunn
- July 15: Trace Adkins
- July 16: Kool & The Gang
- July 17: Queen Nation
- July 18: Happy Together Tour
- July 19: Easton Corbin
- July 20: Con Funk Shun
- July 21: Night Ranger
- July 23: Sugar Ray
- July 24: Tenth Avenue North
- July 25: Paperback Writer — The Beatles Experience
- July 26: Los Lonely Boys
- July 27: The Greg Kihn Band
- July 28: The Spinners
- July 29: UB40, featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey
Fairgoers can watch the concerts for free with the price of fair admission. Seats are available on a first-come-first-served basis.
For those who want a guaranteed seat close to the stage, reserved seating will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday for those who subscribe to the fair’s newsletter at CAStateFair.org or like the fair on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. They will then get a presale code.
All concert tickets will be on sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday.
There will also be two concerts at Papa Murphy’s Park during the fair, featuring Kidz Bop Live on July 16 and ZZ Top and George Throrgood and the Destroyers on July 26.
Those two concerts will require a separate concert admission ticket and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Admission into the State Fair is included with the Papa Murphy’s Park concert tickets.
Go to PapaMurphysPark.com or CAStateFair.org for more information.
