Orchestra gets a little help from friends to cover two classic Beatles albums

The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' and 'Revolver
Rock/pop/tribute
7:30 p.m, Sat. June 2
Quarry Park Amphitheatre (Rocklin)
If you're gonna do the "Day in the Life" wall of sound, "Tomorrow Never Knows" freakouts and the rest of the Beatles' psychedelic forays properly, bring an orchestra; we figure a 40-piecer should do just fine.
Sacramento Preparatory Music Academy takes lead, with help from Peter Petty, Gabe Nelson (Cake, Bellygunner), Hans Eberbach (Joy & Madness) and several local stalwarts to perform "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Revolver" in their entireties, backed by George Holden curating a "liquid light show."
Doors 6:30 p.m. $42-$56 ($150 four-pack). www.sacprepmusic.com.
Ben Rice Trio
Blues/soul/roots
6:30 p.m. Wed. June 6
Momo Lounge
Not all heroes wear capes. Some, like varnished upstart bluesman Ben Rice, just take a washboard, add some pickups and a neck and build a guitar out of it. That kind of rootsy, slip-slidin' Delta soul (in the vein of Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, et al.) is the sort of heroism we all need. Rice's Trio kicks off the June "Blues & Bourbon" Wednesday series at Momo, which has Kansas City fireballer Nick Schelbelen (of Trampled Under Foot) and his band on June 20 and Val Starr Band on June 27. $8. www.swell-productions.com.
Jackie Evancho
Pop/classic/crossover
7:30 p.m. Wed. June 6 & Thurs. June 7
Harris Center
To date, Jackie Evancho has released more than a half-dozen albums (a couple of them holiday offerings), sang at a presidential inauguration and came in second on "America’s Got Talent." Not bad considering she just turned 18 this year, and was only 10 when her season of AGT aired. The angelic-voiced singer comes to Folsom for two shows, in support of her newly-released double album "Two Hearts," which features one side of classical crossover songs and another of pop tunes, four of which she co-wrote. $55-$75. www.harriscenter.net.
Looking ahead: The White Buffalo. Aug. 3 at Goldfield Trading Post
An Ace of Spades-sized performer in a Goldfield-sized venue probably means tickets will go quickly for folk blues hero The White Buffalo. $22. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.
