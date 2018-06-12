Rappers Nicki Minaj and Future to bring NickiHndrxx Tour to Golden 1

Sacramento hip-hop fans will get a chance to see two of rap's biggest artists when Nicki Minaj and Future team up at the Golden 1 Center on Nov. 17 as part of the NickiHndrxx Tour.
Announced today in a tweet from the arena, presale tickets are available now. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through the concert's organizer LiveNation via Ticketmaster.
.@NICKIMINAJ X @1future are bringing the #NICKIHNDRXX Tour to Golden 1 Center, Nov. 17— Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) June 11, 2018
Tickets on sale Friday, June 15! pic.twitter.com/PxUZp8Zbem
Minaj will be promoting her upcoming fourth studio album "Queen" during the tour. The album is scheduled to release Aug. 10. A new single from the album called "Rich Sex" featuring Lil Wayne was released Monday. Future also has a song by the same name.
Future's album "Hndrxx" was released in February 2017 and featured the single "You Da Baddest," which featured Minaj. The song reached No. 19 on the U.S. Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs Billboard chart in August.
Future most recently produced the official soundtrack for the movie SuperFly, which is coming to theaters Wednesday.
Los Angeles and San Jose are the other California stops on tour, which runs from Sept. 21 to Nov. 24, according to a full list of dates reported by Rolling Stone. The U.S. tour will be followed by a European tour in the winter of 2019.
