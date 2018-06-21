Owlfest gathering in Grass Valley pays tribute to Tom Petty

Owlfest VII
Rock/indie/various genres
Fri. June 22 - Sun. June 24
Toney's Mountain Golf (Grass Valley)
Year seven of this tucked-away, independently operated gathering boasts a Tom Petty theme, with several of the Sacramento-area artists on the lineup teasing a plot to pay tribute to the late iconic rocker throughout the weekend. Host act MAU headlines Saturday along with Hannah Jane Kile, Mike Blanchard and the Californios, Salt Wizard, Royal Oaks, Campfire Crooners, Instagon, Be Brave Bold Robot and several more. http://owlfestmusic.weebly.com.
Trashcan Sinatras (acoustic)
Indie/pop/rock
6:30 p.m.Fri. June 22
Harlow's
The current incarnation of Scottish indie pop royalty Trashcan Sinatras features core members Frank Reader, Paul Livingston and John Douglas stripping things down to an acoustic (but maybe a little bit electric?) trio and performing the entirety of their first two albums: their seminal 1990 debut "Cake" (featuring "Obscurity Knocks") and the wistful 1993 sophomore follow up "I've Seen Everything," which means an assuredly delicious and airy rendition of "Hayfever." Doors 5:30 p.m. $20 adv./$25 door. harlows.com.
Brownout Presents: Brown Sabbath
Latin/funk/tribute
7 p.m.Sat. June 23
Holy Diver
Who knows what gave Latin funk collective Brownout (forged by members of the acclaimed Grupo Fantasma) the wild idea to do a tribute to Black Sabbath, but their reworking of the metal legend's catalog has now spawned two albums, featuring tunes such as "Snowblind," "Supernaught" and, for good fun, "Iron Man." The arrangements are markedly Sabbath-like - driving, unbridled devil-may-care guitar riffs and lingering gloom - with an added murkiness of the group's signature horn-driven Latin rock romp. $15. holydiversac.com.
Looking ahead
Ron Artis II & the Truth. July 26 at Harlow's
Island vibe soul and a tropical storm of sweltering blues, Hawaii's Ron Artis II & the Truth has the makings of Leon Bridges-level breakout stardom. If you saw that opening set for G. Love in April at Harlow's, you already know. harlows.com.
