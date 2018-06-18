FILE -- Rap star Nelly in concert at Memorial Auditorium, May 16, 2005. Nelly will perform at Raley Field in West Sacramento on Sept. 15, 2018.
It's not 'Just a Dream': Nelly announces Raley Field show near the end of summer

By Michael Mcgough

June 18, 2018 12:20 PM

Just a week before summer officially ends, the rapper who brought the world "Hot in Herre" will bring some of that heat to West Sacramento.

Hip-hop artist Nelly will come to Raley Field on Sept. 15 for a show featuring special guest Fat Joe, as announced Monday on Twitter by the River Cats.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with presale available starting 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Ticketmaster.

Nelly is also scheduled to play two Southern California venues in September: Inglewood, on Sept. 1, and at the Kaaboo Festival, which runs Sept. 14-16 in Del Mar.



Raley Field has a total capacity of about 14,000.

