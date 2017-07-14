Last year, each visitor spent about $14 on food and beverages.
July 14, 2017 10:36 AM

It’s the opening weekend of the California State Fair: Here’s what’s happening

The California State Fair officially opened on Friday. If you’re planning on going to the State Fair anytime between Friday-Sunday, July 14-July 16, 2017, expect clear skies and temperatures to hover around the 100-degree mark.

Friday’s highlights

  • Fireworks: 10-10:30 p.m.
  • Sheila E. performs: 8-10 p.m.

Saturday’s highlights

  • Fireworks: 10-10:30 p.m.
  • Wiener dog races 1-5 p.m. (held in between the live thoroughbred horse races).
  • John Michael Montgomery performs: 8-10 p.m.
  • Tickets to Republic FC vs CF Pachuca at Papa Murphy’s Park, 8 p.m., include admission to the fair.

Sunday’s highlights

  • Ozomatli performs: 8-10 p.m.
  • Postal Service Chef Challenge final round: 6-8 p.m.

If you’re going

  • Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento
  • Cost: $8-$12 admission; parking $15
  • Details: castatefair.org, (916) 263-FAIR

Find your fun at the fair

