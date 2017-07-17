More Videos

  Deep fried peanut butter cups? We taste-test offbeat eats at the State Fair

    Our interns visited the California State Fair and bravely tried unusual dishes that had one thing in common: the deep fryer. Here’s what they recommend.

Our interns visited the California State Fair and bravely tried unusual dishes that had one thing in common: the deep fryer. Here's what they recommend. Video by Nick Chavez; photos by Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee
Our interns visited the California State Fair and bravely tried unusual dishes that had one thing in common: the deep fryer. Here’s what they recommend. Video by Nick Chavez; photos by Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee

State Fair

What’s happening at the California State Fair this week?

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

July 17, 2017 12:53 PM

The California State Fair officially opened on Friday. If you’re planning on visiting this week, July 17 to July 21, expect slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s.

Monday’s highlights

  • Junior livestock awards ceremony: 3 p.m.
  • Lita Ford performs: 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s highlights

  • Kids Day with free entry for kids and $2 rides for all: All day
  • Save Mart pie eating contest: 2 p.m.
  • Queen Nation performs: 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s highlights

  • $2 Taste of the Fair: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • California Classic pygmy goat show: Noon
  • Brian McKnight performs: 8 p.m.

Thursday’s highlights

  • Military & Veteran Appreciation Day: All day
  • Horse racing at the Miller Lite Grandstand: 1:45 p.m.
  • Good Charlotte performs: 8 p.m.

Friday’s highlights

  • Horse racing at the Miller Lite Grandstand: 1:45 p.m.
  • Corn dog eating contest: 6 p.m.
  • Sister Sledge performs: 8 p.m.
  • Fireworks: 10-10:30 p.m.

If you’re going

  • Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento
  • Cost: $8-$12 admission; parking $15
  • Details: castatefair.org, (916) 263-FAIR

Find your fun at the fair

