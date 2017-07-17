What’s happening at the California State Fair this week?

The California State Fair officially opened on Friday. If you’re planning on visiting this week, July 17 to July 21, expect slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s.
Monday’s highlights
- Junior livestock awards ceremony: 3 p.m.
- Lita Ford performs: 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s highlights
- Kids Day with free entry for kids and $2 rides for all: All day
- Save Mart pie eating contest: 2 p.m.
- Queen Nation performs: 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s highlights
- $2 Taste of the Fair: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- California Classic pygmy goat show: Noon
- Brian McKnight performs: 8 p.m.
Thursday’s highlights
- Military & Veteran Appreciation Day: All day
- Horse racing at the Miller Lite Grandstand: 1:45 p.m.
- Good Charlotte performs: 8 p.m.
Friday’s highlights
- Horse racing at the Miller Lite Grandstand: 1:45 p.m.
- Corn dog eating contest: 6 p.m.
- Sister Sledge performs: 8 p.m.
- Fireworks: 10-10:30 p.m.
If you’re going
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento
- Cost: $8-$12 admission; parking $15
- Details: castatefair.org, (916) 263-FAIR
