Our interns visited the California State Fair and bravely tried unusual dishes that had one thing in common: the deep fryer. Here’s what they recommend. Video by Nick Chavez; photos by Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee
State Fair

July 21, 2017 8:54 AM

What’s happening at the California State Fair this weekend?

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

The California State Fair officially opened last Friday. If you’re planning on visiting this weekend, July 21 to July 23, be ready for the heat, with an expected high of 102 degrees on Saturday and 100 degrees on Sunday.

Friday’s highlights

  • Senior Savings Day: All day
  • Horse racing at the Miller Lite Grandstand: 2:15 p.m.
  • Corn dog eating contest qualifying round: 6 p.m.
  • Sister Sledge performs: 8 p.m.
  • Fireworks: 10-10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s highlights

  • Horse racing at the Miller Lite Grandstand: 1:45 p.m.
  • Best of California Brewfest: 3 p.m.
  • Corn dog eating contest finals: 6 p.m.
  • Meet and greet with UFC fighter Claudia Gadelha: 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
  • Smash Mouth performs: 8 p.m.
  • Fireworks: 10-10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s highlights

  • Horse racing at the Miller Lite Grandstand: 1:45 p.m.
  • Sacramento Republic FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC 2: 8 p.m.
  • Eddie Money performs: 8 p.m.

If you’re going

  • Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento
  • Cost: $8-$12 admission; parking $15
  • Details: castatefair.org, (916) 263-FAIR

Find your fun at the fair

