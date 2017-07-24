What’s happening at the California State Fair this week?

The California State Fair officially closes July 30. If you’re planning on visiting this week, July 24 to July 28, expect slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s.
Monday’s highlights
- Blues Traveler performs: 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s highlights
- Kids Day with free entry for kids and $2 rides for all: All day
- Dinger from the Sacramento River Cats at The Farm: 3 p.m.
- Anthem Lights performs: 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s highlights
- $2 Taste of the Fair: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Paperback Writer performs: 8 p.m.
Thursday’s highlights
- First Responders Appreciation Day: All day
- $2 Taste of the Fair: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Horse racing at the Miller Lite Grandstand: 1:45 p.m.
- Trace Adkins performs: 8 p.m.
Friday’s highlights
- Seniors Savings Day: All day
- Horse racing at the Miller Lite Grandstand: 1:45 p.m.
- Belinda Carlisle performs: 8 p.m.
- Fireworks: 10-10:30 p.m.
If you’re going
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento
- Cost: $8-$12 admission; parking $15
- Details: castatefair.org, (916) 263-FAIR
