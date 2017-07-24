Our interns visited the California State Fair and bravely tried unusual dishes that had one thing in common: the deep fryer. Here’s what they recommend. Video by Nick Chavez; photos by Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee
Our interns visited the California State Fair and bravely tried unusual dishes that had one thing in common: the deep fryer. Here’s what they recommend. Video by Nick Chavez; photos by Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee

State Fair

July 24, 2017 8:19 AM

What’s happening at the California State Fair this week?

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

The California State Fair officially closes July 30. If you’re planning on visiting this week, July 24 to July 28, expect slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s.

Monday’s highlights

  • Blues Traveler performs: 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s highlights

  • Kids Day with free entry for kids and $2 rides for all: All day
  • Dinger from the Sacramento River Cats at The Farm: 3 p.m.
  • Anthem Lights performs: 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s highlights

  • $2 Taste of the Fair: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Paperback Writer performs: 8 p.m.

Thursday’s highlights

  • First Responders Appreciation Day: All day
  • $2 Taste of the Fair: 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Horse racing at the Miller Lite Grandstand: 1:45 p.m.
  • Trace Adkins performs: 8 p.m.

Friday’s highlights

  • Seniors Savings Day: All day
  • Horse racing at the Miller Lite Grandstand: 1:45 p.m.
  • Belinda Carlisle performs: 8 p.m.
  • Fireworks: 10-10:30 p.m.

If you’re going

  • Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd, Sacramento
  • Cost: $8-$12 admission; parking $15
  • Details: castatefair.org, (916) 263-FAIR

Find your fun at the fair

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Jockey Kevin Krigger returns to horse racing

View More Video