Channel 10 sports anchor announces departure

Bryan May, a veteran reporter and sports anchor for Sacramento TV station Channel 10, has announced on Twitter that he is moving on after 17 years with the local ABC affiliate.
“For all who have asked, Thursday will be my final day at KXTV,” May said in a tweet on Monday. “It's been a great ride for these past 17 years. Thanks for all the support.”
When asked on Twitter what he will do next, May responded, “Not sure what's next. Yes, I am a Christian, which is why I know this is His plan.”
May, from Beaumont, Texas, came to KXTV (ABC10) as a fill-in sports anchor in 1999 and then was hired as a full-time news photographer. Starting in 2000, he worked as a general assignment news reporter. He became a sports anchor and reporter in 2003.
May’s departure comes after Channel 10 bid farewell in April to four veteran journalists, with buyout agreements for reporter/anchor George Warren, news reporter Dave Marquis, reporter/anchor Tim Daly and photojournalist Mark Pepper.
